RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — An 18-year-old student who’d just received his diploma at his high school graduation and his father were killed when a gunman opened fire as hundreds of people gathered in a park after the graduation ceremony in Richmond, Virginia. Five other people were wounded Tuesday in the shooting, which sent hundreds of attendees of the graduation fleeing in panic. Tameeka Jackson-Smith told The Associated Press her son, 18-year-old Shawn Jackson and his father, 36-year-old Renzo Smith, died in the shooting. She said her and Smith’s 9-year-old daughter was hit by a car in the chaos that erupted after the shooting. Jackson-Smith says the girl was treated for leg injuries and released from the hospital.

By SARAH RANKIN and DENISE LAVOIE Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.