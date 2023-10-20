BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho high school seniors with exceptional academic achievement who will graduate between January and August of 2024 are invited to apply for the 2023 – 2024 cycle of the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program.

Students are invited to apply in one of two areas: general and career technical education. There is also an arts component for students currently participating in the National Foundation for the Advancement of Artists’ YoungArts program.

Seniors who scored in the top percentiles on either the ACT or SAT during the window that began in August 2020 and runs through October 2023 will be automatically considered for participation. The automatic selection includes the top 20 female and top 20 male test-takers. These students will be notified of their selection directly from the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program.

The program also calls on Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield to nominate up to 20 additional candidates in the “general” category. Nominees will be selected based on outstanding academic performance and a demonstrated commitment to community service and leadership.

Students in career technical education (CTE) fields are also eligible to apply for the program. Superintendent Critchfield can nominate up to five students based on their demonstrated commitment to academic achievement and for their accomplishments in CTE fields.

“Programs like these are some of the real bright spots in our work at the Department of Education,” Critchfield said. “I hope our amazing high school seniors will take this opportunity to participate in this prestigious program.”

Students interested in applying for a nomination may do so here. Students applying in the CTE category should note their status as CTE candidates in the self-assessment portion of the application.

Students participating in the YoungArts program are also encouraged to apply to be U.S. Presidential Scholars. YoungArts participants interested in applying can learn more about securing their nomination here.

For more than 59 years, this unique federal initiative has honored over 8,000 students for their commitment to leadership, scholarship and contributions to school and community. Learn more about the program at the U.S. Department of Education’s website.