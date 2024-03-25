LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A high school teacher and two students are suing Arkansas over the state’s ban on critical race theory in public schools. The lawsuit was filed Monday by the teacher and students from Little Rock Central High School. That’s the site of the historic 1957 racial desegregation case. The legal challenge stems from the state’s decision last year that an Advanced Placement course on African American Studies would not count toward state credit. The lawsuit asks a federal judge to strike down the law as unconstitutional. The restrictions were part of an education law that Republican Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed last year.

