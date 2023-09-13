By Kalie Strain

Click here for updates on this story

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — Riverview Gardens High School has canceled Homecoming activities and will move to virtual learning on Wednesday due to several fights on campus on Tuesday, according to a letter sent to the school’s parents and staff.

A letter from the Superintendent Joylynn Pruitt-Adams read:

Dear Riverview Gardens School District Stakeholders,

Riverview Gardens High School’s Homecoming Parade, Pep Rally and Dance, scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 16, have been canceled.

Tuesday afternoon, several fights occurred between RGHS scholars, causing a disruption of the learning environment throughout campus. In order to protect the safety of scholars and staff, Riverview Gardens High School will observe an AMI/Virtual Learning Day on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

School and District officials also have made the difficult decision to cancel the parade, pep rally and dance. This decision was made out of an abundance of caution to help ensure the safety of scholars and staff.

Saturday’s football game, versus Jennings, will take place at Riverview Gardens High School at 11:00 AM. In-person attendance at the game will be limited to each team’s players, coaches, officials and parents. No students will be allowed to attend the football game. Fans can stream the game on the District’s YouTube page.

While we understand that the decision to cancel these events may not be popular, protecting the safety of scholars, staff and the community is our top priority.

Riverview Gardens High School is grateful for the support of the community organizations, governments, alumni and partners scheduled to participate in the Homecoming activities. RGSD looks forward to creating additional opportunities for collaboration and celebration throughout the school year.

We welcome your partnership as we work together to provide a safe and healthy learning environment for all.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.



