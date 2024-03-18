By Dean Fioresi and Laurie Perez

TEMPLE CITY, California (KCAL, KCBS) — A woman was arrested after she crashed into the Pacific Ocean while leading officers on a high-speed chase late Saturday evening.

The chase began at around 11:20 p.m. near Temple City, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers chased her along the I-110 and I-405 until she reached the Venice Beach area, where she somehow drove into the ocean near Marina del Rey.

Video shows the moments that the suspect flies through a parking lot and onto a still crowded part of beach near the pier, where dozens of people watched on in disbelief.

“Out of nowhere you just hear screeching tires and ‘Boom!’” said one witness, Yerucham Klein, the day after the wild scene took place. “I mean, it was just crazy. We’re like, ‘What just happened? What’s going on?’”

More footage shows as the water sprays dozens of feet into the air after the woman’s car plunges into the water.

After her car became submerged, the woman got out and started swimming heading deeper into the water as officers run down the pier.

Eventually, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputies were able to reach her on one of their boats, tossing a life preserver in her direction to pull her onboard.

At times, the woman was alleged to have been driving around over triple digit speed, refusing to pull over to pursuing police.

Two dogs, which appeared to be Boston Terriers, were pulled from the car after the crash. Both of them appeared to be unharmed, police said. They were picked up by animal control workers.

She was hospitalized before being placed into custody, police said. She remains unidentified.

