BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – A high speed chase ended on Highway 91 Wednesday afternoon with an officer involved shooting near Interstate 15’s south Blackfoot exit.

Reports indicate three individuals were in the car when the shooting occurred. Multiple ambulances were reported at the scene.

There is an ongoing police presence at the scene. Highway 91 from the I-15 south Blackfoot exit to Sand Road is closed. Drivers should avoid the area.