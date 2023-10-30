High pressure will keep us sunny and cold for Tuesday, with highs in the 40’s for the Snake River Plain. We have a couple areas of low pressure sliding in, starting Thursday.

Overnight, mostly clear with lows around 18°. Light winds from the northwest.

Sunny for Tuesday, with a high temperature around 45°. Light southwest winds in the afternoon.

Partly cloudy with a high temperature in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s. Light winds around 5-10 mph.

A chance of showers late Thursday, with a high temperature around 50°.