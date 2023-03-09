* WHAT…South winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph and a

mix of rain and snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to

3 inches with locally higher totals in the mountains.

* WHERE…Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort

Hall, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley, Albion, Almo, Malta,

Rockland, and Holbrook.

* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 5 AM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile

vehicles. Unsecured outdoor objects will be blown around.

Blowing and drifting snow will also be possible.

Secure or bring inside loose outdoor objects before the high

winds begin. During the high winds, avoid being outside in

forested areas or around trees, branches, and powerlines. Use

caution if you must drive, and keep both hands firmly on the

steering wheel. Drivers of high profile vehicles should consider

delaying travel until the high winds subside.