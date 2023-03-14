A system from the west is continuing to deliver wet conditions and gusty winds for Tuesday night.
WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM MDT WEDNESDAY:
- WHAT…South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
shifting to west to southwest Wednesday morning expected.
- WHERE…Shoshone/Lava Beds-Arco/Mud Lake Desert-Upper Snake
River Plain- Lower Snake River Plain-Eastern Magic Valley-
Southern Hills/Albion Mountains-Raft River Region- Including the
cities of Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Mud Lake, INL, Craters of
the Moon NM, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello,
Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Burley, Rupert,
Heyburn, Oakley, Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, and Holbrook.
- WHEN…From 9 PM this evening to 7 PM MDT Wednesday.
- IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown
around.
HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM MDT WEDNESDAY:
- WHAT…Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
expected.
- WHERE…Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley, Albion, Almo, Malta,
Rockland, and Holbrook.
- WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM MDT Wednesday.
- IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles. Loose outdoor objects will be blown around.
FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT WEDNESDAY:
- WHAT…Flooding caused by snowmelt is imminent or occurring. Rain
and snowmelt may lead to additional areas of standing water or
flooding.
- WHERE…Portions of central Idaho, south central Idaho and
southeast Idaho, including the following counties, in central
Idaho, Blaine and Butte. In south central Idaho, Fremont, Lincoln
and Minidoka. In southeast Idaho, Bannock, Bingham, Bonneville,
Caribou, Cassia, Franklin, Jefferson, Madison, Oneida and Power.
- WHEN…Until 300 PM MDT Wednesday.
- IMPACTS…Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
- ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
- At 239 PM MDT, Warm temperatures observed Tuesday afternoon.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Rexburg, Blackfoot, Burley, Rupert,
Preston, American Falls, Rigby, Heyburn, Malad, Shoshone,
McCammon, Carey, Lava Hot Springs, Malta, Neeley, American
Falls Reservoir, Lake Walcott and Goshen.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT WEDNESDAY:
- WHAT…Heavy snow with a mix of rain and snow in the valleys.
Additional snow accumulations for the Island Park area of 10 to
20 inches in the mountains above 6500 feet MSL and 3 to 8 inches
in the valleys below. For the Big Holes and southern Teton
Valley, 8 to 16 inches in the mountains above 6500 feet MSL and
3 to 6 inches in the valleys below. Winds gusting as high as 50
mph.
- WHERE…Pine Creek Pass, Victor, Island Park, and Kilgore.
- WHEN…Until 3 PM MDT Wednesday.
- IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the evening or morning
commute.
