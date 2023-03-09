KIFI Weather

KIFI Weather

A potent system is moving through tonight through Friday.

HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 PM MST FRIDAY:

WHAT…South winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. Localized snow accumulations of 1 to 5 inches in the mountains and up to 2 inches across the central Snake River Plain early Friday morning.

WHERE…Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley, Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, and Holbrook.

WHEN…From midnight tonight to 9 PM MST Friday.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM MST SATURDAY:

WHAT…A mix of rain and snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

WHERE…Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Ashton, Tetonia, and Driggs.

WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 5 AM MST Saturday.

IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM MST SATURDAY.