Highest-rated restaurants in Boise by diners

Humans are creatures of habit. We tend to stick to our morning routines, rewatch movies we’ve seen time and time again, and hit up the same tried-and-true restaurants when going out for a meal. In fact, 35% of Americans said they rarely, if ever, try a new restaurant they haven’t been to before, and 5% say they never do, according to a survey of more than 2,600 diners from TouchBistro.

But those numbers look quite different when you focus on younger generations—56% of Gen Zers and 47% of millennials in the U.S. say they visit new restaurants once a month or more. When it comes to deciding which new restaurant to try, younger generations are also more likely to rely on online reviews, through sites like Yelp or Google or from social media. The TouchBistro survey found that 71% of Gen Zers and 72% of millennials have opted to try a new restaurant solely because of favorable reviews online.

Some of the best restaurants in your neck of the woods might be those established spots that customers have been visiting for decades, but some may be brand new. More than 10,000 new restaurants opened in 2023, up 5.7% from 2022, according to a report from BentoBox. The states that saw the most new restaurants open up in 2023 were Florida, Texas, California, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania, but new locales are popping up all over the U.S.

To help you determine which spots—both new and long-standing—to try out, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Boise, according to Yelp reviews from diners as of January 2024. Only restaurants with at least 20 reviews were considered. Read on to find some inspiration for the next time you dine out.

#30. Casablanca Cuban Grill

– Rating: 4.5/5 (409 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 5506 West Overland Road Boise, Idaho

– Categories: Cuban

#29. The Front Door Taphouse

– Rating: 4.5/5 (258 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 105 South 6th St. Boise, Idaho

– Categories: Pizza, Beer Bar, Cocktail Bars

#28. Lemon Tree

– Rating: 4.5/5 (30 reviews)

– Address: 404 East Parkcenter Blvd. Boise, Idaho

– Categories: Sandwiches, Burgers, Tacos

#27. El Chavo Taqueria

– Rating: 4.5/5 (74 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 2915 West Overland Road Ste 0 Boise, Idaho

– Categories: Food Trucks, Mexican

#26. Boise Thai Noodle House

– Rating: 4.5/5 (108 reviews)

– Address: 12375 West Chinden Blvd. Ste C Boise, Idaho

– Categories: Thai, Salad, Noodles

#25. Casanova Pizzeria

– Rating: 4.5/5 (68 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 2431 West Fairview Ave. Boise, Idaho

– Categories: Pizza, Salad, Sandwiches

#24. Base Camp Pong + Axe

– Rating: 4.5/5 (68 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 815 Ann Morrison Park Drive Boise, Idaho

– Categories: American, Cocktail Bars, Axe Throwing

#23. Han’s Chimaek

– Rating: 4.5/5 (152 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 1716 South Broadway Ave. Boise, Idaho

– Categories: Chicken Wings, Korean, Beer Bar

#22. Food Land Market

– Rating: 4.5/5 (51 reviews)

– Address: 710 North Orchard St. Boise, Idaho

– Categories: Coffee & Tea, Bakeries, Mediterranean

#21. Gils K9 Bar

– Rating: 4.5/5 (54 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 2506 West Main St. Boise, Idaho

– Categories: Sports Bars, Breakfast & Brunch, American

#20. The Basque Market

– Rating: 4.5/5 (208 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 608 West Grove St. Boise, Idaho

– Categories: Specialty Food, Tapas Bars, Basque

#19. The Wylder

– Rating: 4.5/5 (547 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 501 West Broad St. Boise, Idaho

– Categories: Pizza, Cocktail Bars, Salad

#18. Kibrom’s Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5/5 (206 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 3506 West State St. Ste 100 Boise, Idaho

– Categories: Ethiopian, African

#17. ā café

– Rating: 4.5/5 (75 reviews)

– Address: 109 South 10th St. Boise, Idaho

– Categories: Cafes

#16. Alyonka Russian Cuisine

– Rating: 4.5/5 (185 reviews)

– Address: 2870 West State St. Boise, Idaho

– Categories: Russian

#15. Egg Mann and Earl

– Rating: 4.5/5 (331 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 650 East Boise Ave. Boise, Idaho

– Categories: Breakfast & Brunch

#14. Tarbush Kitchen

– Rating: 4.5/5 (99 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 2757 S. Broadway Ave. Boise, Idaho

– Categories: Mediterranean

#13. Nomad Bev

– Rating: 4.5/5 (31 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 603 South Capitol Blvd. Boise, Idaho

– Categories: Themed Cafes, Coffee & Tea

#12. Bosnia Express Boex

– Rating: 4.5/5 (126 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 4846 Emerald St. Boise, Idaho

– Categories: Mediterranean, Modern European, American

#11. 3 Wood Pizza & Pub

– Rating: 4.5/5 (160 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 10497 West Lake Hazel Road Boise, Idaho

– Categories: Pizza, Gastropubs, Salad

#10. Matlack’s Boise

– Rating: 4.5/5 (35 reviews)

– Address: 1100 West Front St. Boise, Idaho

– Categories: Beer Bar, Smokehouse, Sandwiches

#9. Petite 4

– Rating: 4.5/5 (136 reviews)

– Price level: $$$

– Address: 4 North Latah St. Boise, Idaho

– Categories: Beer, Wine & Spirits, French

#8. Cucina Di Paolo

– Rating: 4.5/5 (224 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 1504 South Vista Ave. Boise, Idaho

– Categories: Italian

#7. Maggie Thai Kitchen

– Rating: 5.0/5 (42 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 8061 West Fairview Ave. Boise, Idaho

– Categories: Thai, Salad, Burgers

#6. Tango’s Subs and Empanadas

– Rating: 5.0/5 (567 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 701 North Orchard St. Boise, Idaho

– Categories: Argentine, Empanadas

#5. Koco Bell

– Rating: 5.0/5 (93 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 13601 West McMillan Road Ste 104 Boise, Idaho

– Categories: Korean, Barbeque, Asian Fusion

#4. Nahm Thai & Burmese Cuisine

– Rating: 5.0/5 (145 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 577 East Park Blvd. Ste 110 Boise, Idaho

– Categories: Thai, Burmese

#3. Ansots Basque Chorizos & Catering

– Rating: 5.0/5 (48 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 560 West Main St. Boise, Idaho

– Categories: Basque, Caterers

#2. Bronco Tacos

– Rating: 5.0/5 (38 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 2455 Broadway Ave. Boise, Idaho

– Categories: Food Trucks, Tacos

#1. Scotty’s Hot Dogs

– Rating: 5.0/5 (20 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: Boise, Idaho

– Categories: Food Trucks, Hot Dogs

