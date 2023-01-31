POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The City of Pocatello and CR Fence LLC (contractor) continue to make progress in removing junipers from the gullies in the Highland area. Junipers are being thinned to reduce the fire risk to nearby homes.

A number of juniper trees will remain in the gullies (generally along Summit Drive) to provide a natural appearance. Areas with cut junipers are also being reseeded to increase deer and other wildlife habitats.

“We really appreciate the support of area residents. Many have brought our contractor sweets and drinks as they’ve moved up the hill,” Science and Environment Administrator Hannah Sanger said.

If adjacent residents are interested in removing junipers on their own properties, they have a few options:

The City of Pocatello Fire Department has a voucher for disposing of juniper trees at the Landfill for free. pocatello.seamlessdocs.com/f/PFDfuelreduction High Country RC&D in cooperation with the Bureau of Land Management has Community Assistance funds available on a first come, first served basis with a cost share of up to 75% to address the removal of hazardous fuels on private land. To receive additional information, email hcountryrcd@gmail.com.

For more information about the East Bench Fuels mitigation project, visit pocatello.gov/869/East-Bench. Residents are also welcome to stop by and watch the work from the safety of the road. After the project is finished, the City will be assessing the area for trail projects.