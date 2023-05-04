POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Highland Rams are one win away from a district title and another berth to the 5A state tournament after they used a big fourth inning to defeat the Thunder Ridge Titans 6-4 Thursday afternoon.

Thunder Ridge, though, put Highland in a hole in the third inning. The Titans scored three runs on clutch hits from Hudson Harker and Austin Leigh to take a 3-1 lead.

But from there, Highland took control. The Rams tallied five runs on five hits in the fourth inning to put up a crooked number and take a lead they wouldn’t give up, winning 6-4.

Next up, Highland will host the 5A High Country title game Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. against either Thunder Ridge or Rigby. The Titans and Trojans face off in Ammon Friday at 4:00 p.m. to keep their seasons alive.