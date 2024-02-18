IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – After losing to Thunder Ridge earlier this week, the Highland Rams boys basketball team got their revenge on Saturday with a narrow win over the Titans 44-42.
With the win, the Rams advance to the 5A High Country district championship to face Madison on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
The Rams will need to win twice in order to guarantee themselves a spot in the state tournament.
