POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – On Wednesday, Highland senior forward Jayden Wright signed with Green River College in Auburn, Washington.

In his final season at Highland, Wright averaged a double double with 15 points and 10 rebounds a game. He also helped lead the Rams to a state tournament appearance.

Wright credits the players and coaches at Green River for why he made his decision.

Wright says he is grateful for his four years at Highland and is ready to get to work for the Gators.

“I was blessed to have really good teammates who helped me throughout my career to achieve my goals at the end and make me better through practices and then off the court as well,” Wright said. “So that’s one thing that I’m going to really miss is just having good teammates behind me and supporting me.”