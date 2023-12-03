POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – It was a tough outing for the Highland Rams girls basketball team on Saturday, losing to Timberline 66-28.
The Rams (1-6) return to the hardwood this week on Friday in a rematch with Pocatello.
