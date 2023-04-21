Bench Road is currently closed in front of the high school.

The Chubbuck Fire Department is helping out the Pocatello Fire Department fight the fire.

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Highland High School in Pocatello is currently in flames.

