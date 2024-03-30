The purpose of the Highland High School Rebuild and Design Committee is to provide parent and patron input on the design and rebuild of Highland High School based on established criteria, consider input from the Construction Management Team, and advise the Board throughout key phases of the project. The committee will convene the first week in April and continue meeting for the duration of the Highland High School rebuild project. The Committee is also scheduled to attend tours of 6A schools in Eastern Idaho. The District appreciates the committee members for taking a vested interest in the success of this project.

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Members of the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25’s core committee for the Highland High School Rebuild and Design Committee met on Thursday to select parent and community representatives. The core committee made the selections from a pool of 35 parent applicants and 13 community applicants.

