IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Local teams continue to rank highly in the latest Idaho high school football media polls with two weeks left to play in the regular season.

Sugar-Salem remains the only East Idaho team leading a poll in 3A, while Highland (5A), Hillcrest (4A), and West Side (2A) sit in second place in their respective rankings.

Also of note, Grace and Butte County both gained a position in 1AD1 while North Fremont garnered a first-place vote while staying in third place in 2A.