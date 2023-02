RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Highland Rams won an overtime thriller over Rigby on Wednesday night 64-54.

Despite the loss, Jack Boudrero had a highlight for the ages, tying the game and sending it into OT with a buzzer-beater in the corner.

With the win, the Rams will travel to Madison on Thursday to face the Bobcats at 7 p.m.

The Trojans return home Thursday to take on Thunder Ridge at 7 p.m.