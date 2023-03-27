CHICAGO (AP) — The survivor of a mass shooting last July 4th outside Chicago rushed to the scene of the latest such tragedy in Nashville, expressing disbelief that one had occurred again. Ashley Beasley drove to the scene of the shooting Monday at The Covenant School that killed three children and three adults before the shooter was killed. She told the Chicago Tribune by phone, “I cannot believe this is happening.” Beasley stopped in Nashville on her way back from Washington to lobby members of Congress to pass a federal assault weapons ban.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.