REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – Once Highland took the lead Monday on the diamond, they never looked back, as the Rams stormed by the Madison Bobcats 13-0.

Cannon Eddie led the way for Highland with three hits, including a home run and three RBI.

The big inning was the fourth inning, as the Rams tallied eight of their 13 runs in that frame.

Next up, Highland travels to Thunder Ridge while Madison heads to Rigby. Both games are Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.