POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – After 17 games on the road, the Highland Rams opened up their season at Westmark Field in a major way with a two game sweep of the Madison Bobcats.
The Rams took the first game 7-2, and had to go back from a 1-0 deficit to win game two 3-1.
The Rams return home on Tuesday for a doubleheader against Rigby.
Next up for the Bobcats is a trip to Thunder Ridge to face the Titans on Tuesday.
