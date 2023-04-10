POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – A pair of Highland girls soccer teammates will keep playing together next year, this time at the collegiate level.
Evee Stoddard and Emma Crystal signed their letters of intent Monday afternoon to compete for the Peninsula College Pirates in Washington.
Congratulations to Evee and Emma, and good luck at Peninsula!
