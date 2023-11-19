POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – In a thriller at Holt Arena on Saturday, the Highland Rams defeated Coeur d’Alene 35-28 to win the 5A state championship.

The Vikings got out to an early 7-0 lead on their first play on offense with a double pass to Kai Wheeler.

The Rams responded right back with a pair of touchdowns from Drew Hymas to Jackson Riddle and Rhidge Barela to make it 14-7 Highland.

Vikings running back Owen Harris would to tie the game at 14 at halftime with a short touchdown run, and would give Coeur d’Alene a 21-14 lead in the third on their first drive coming out of half.

The Rams rallied once again with a pair of rushing touchdowns from Hymas and Riddle to take a 28-21 lead.

The shootout didn’t stop there, with Harris scoring his third touchdown on the day to make it 28-28.

With under five minutes remaining, Hymas delivered with a 47-yard touchdown run to give Highland a 35-28 lead.

Needing one last stop to close it out, Zerek Younis stepped up to make it happen by coming up with a interception with under two minutes to go.

“I’m still kind of in shock a little bit, but just super proud of everything,” said Highland Head Coach Nick Sorrell said. “These kids, our coaching staff, our administration, our fans, parents, this community, it’s something that this team is going to be remembered for a really long time.”

It’s the Rams first championship since 2017, and is their 12th overall, which is the most in the state of Idaho in any classification.