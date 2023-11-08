POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Highland standout volleyball player Ashlyn Smith will continue competing in Pocatello for the Idaho State Bengals in college.

Smith signed her letter of intent Wednesday to join ISU volleyball, a big pickup for ISU and a great opportunity for Ashlyn.

Congratulations to Ashlyn and good luck at Idaho State!

