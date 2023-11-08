POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Highland standout volleyball player Ashlyn Smith will continue competing in Pocatello for the Idaho State Bengals in college.
Smith signed her letter of intent Wednesday to join ISU volleyball, a big pickup for ISU and a great opportunity for Ashlyn.
Congratulations to Ashlyn and good luck at Idaho State!
BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.