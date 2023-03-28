POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Highland standout soccer player Rylee Wardle will play soccer for North Idaho College after signing her NLI Tuesday afternoon.
Wardle missed her entire senior season due to a torn ACL, but despite the injury, she earned interest from multiple colleges, ultimately choosing to play for the Cardinals.
Congratulations to Rylee and good luck at North Idaho College!
