Mostly clear Friday night through Saturday morning, with a low temperature in the upper 20’s.

Clouds roll in for Saturday, with a slight chance of mountain rain for the afternoon and evening. A high temperature in the lower 50’s.

Stormy weather moves in for Sunday morning, with scattered rain and snow. Winds will also strengthen out of the southwest, with speeds of 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Rain showers will turn over to snow throughout Sunday afternoon and evening.

Windy for Monday with a high near 37.