YOUNGSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities are asking hikers and others to keep an eye out for signs of provisions or campsites that might have been left by a homicide suspect who used bed sheets to escape from a northwestern Pennsylvania jail earlier this month. Authorities are looking for 34-four-year-old Michael Burham, who they say fled the Warren County jail the night of July 6. He was being held on $1 million bail and was charged with kidnapping, burglary and other counts. Lt. Col. George Bivens of the Pennsylvania State Police said investigators believe he is still in the area. Officials say Burham taught himself survival skills and had military reserve training.

