WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is set to make a rare public appearance at the White House since losing her 2016 bid for the presidency, attending an arts event next week with first lady Jill Biden. The White House announced that Clinton is scheduled to appear Tuesday to help honor the 2023 winners of the Praemium Imperiale, a global prize awarded annually by the Japan Art Association for lifetime achievement in the arts. Praemium Imperiale laureates were first celebrated at the White House by President Bill Clinton and the then-first lady in 1994.

