AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The Hillcrest boys basketball team won their second straight on Saturday night, taking down Thunder Ridge 64-53.
With the win, the Knights get back to .500 with a record of 6-6, but are undefeated against teams from the state of Idaho. The Titans fall back to .500 at 6-6.
Next up for the Knights is matchup back at home on Friday against Blackfoot.
The Titans return home on Wednesday night to face Century.
