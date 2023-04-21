AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) – Friday afternoon, a years-long vision finally came to life for Hillcrest High School and the Ammon community, as Hillcrest broke ground on Westmark Stadium.

The brand new venue will host Hillcrest football, soccer, and other events for the Knights and the City of Ammon.

Hillcrest High School Assistant Principal Tyler Mills said it was a special day because of the years of work that has gone into making this stadium happen.

“I don’t really have the words for it, to be honest with you,” Mills said. “The hours and hours that we spent just trying to make this a reality. I cannot thank the community enough. I can’t thank our our previous principal, Scott Miller, our AD Larry, our previous AD, Wendy Johnson, our current admin, the staff, our community, our students. It’s just something that is just really, really special.”

Crews will begin work on the stadium in the next few weeks, and it is expected to be ready for fall sports this year.

“Now we know there’s no guarantees in construction,” Mills said. “So we’re not going to guarantee anything. But that is definitely the plan and the hope that that we’ll be playing soccer and football on this in the fall.”

Friday’s groundbreaking signals the completion of the first phase in a two-phase project that is entirely funded by donations from local businesses and the community. Phase involves building the stadium and having it ready for sporting events.

Phase two goes towards locker rooms in the stadium, concessions, lights, etc. People can donate by emailing or calling Hillcrest High School at 208-525-4429 and asking for either Assistant Principal Tyler Mills or Athletic/Activities Director Larry Stocking.