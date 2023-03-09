AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) – Donations from local businesses and the community continue to pour in for Westmark Stadium, the new stadium at Hillcrest High School set to be built this year.

Assistant Principal Tyler Mills said the school expects the groundbreaking to be around late April or early May, with completion expected to be in late August or early September, just in time for the 2023-24 school year.

Mills added that the school has close to all of the $2.2 million it needs to complete the first of two phases in the project, which involves building the stadium and having it ready for sporting events. The second phase goes towards locker rooms, concessions, lights, etc.

The project is entirely funded by donations from local businesses and the community. People can donate by calling Hillcrest High School at 208-525-4429 and asking for either Assistant Principal Tyler Mills or Athletic/Activities Director Larry Stocking.