AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) – As construction continues on Westmark Stadium at Hillcrest High School, Hillcrest said Tuesday the opening of the stadium could be in mid-to-late September at the earliest, but will likely be October.

Crews broke ground on the stadium in April, which will host Hillcrest football, soccer, and various other sports and events for the school and the Ammon community.

Both Hillcrest soccer teams begin their seasons in two weeks, and the Knights’ first scheduled home football game is Sep. 1. However, based on the update from Hillcrest, construction will eat into all three teams’ seasons.