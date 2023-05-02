IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – In the first games of the 4A High Country tournament, the Hillcrest Knights made a statement, scoring 34 runs across two games Tuesday to knock out The Idaho Falls Tigers with a sweep.

Hillcrest started out game one with a six-run first inning, eventually taking a 9-0 lead midway through the fourth inning. Idaho Falls mounted a comeback from there, but it fell short as the Knights won 10-7.

Then, in game two, Hillcrest took another early lead with a four-run first inning. The Knights kept pouring it on from there, eventually winning 22-10 for the sweep.

Next up, Hillcrest battles Bonneville in games one and two of the semifinals at Bonneville Friday starting at 3:30 p.m.