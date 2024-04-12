AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The Hillcrest Knights were victorious twice on Thursday against the Shelley Russets, sweeping a twin billing with 7-4 and 10-6 wins.

Shelley jumped out to a 3-0 lead early in game one, but a four-run second inning pushed Hillcrest in front, and the Knights never looked back in the three-run victory.

Once again in game two, the Russets took a 3-0 lead, but in the second verse of the same song, Hillcrest came back with a vengeance, scoring eight unanswered runs to take a lead the Knights wouldn’t surrender.

The two teams face off once again in their third of three meetings this week Friday at 4:00 p.m. in Shelley.