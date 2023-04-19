AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) – Standout Hillcrest girls basketball player Brooke Cook has made her next step official, as she will play basketball for Big Bend Community College in Washington.
Cook and Blackfoot’s Riley Layton have both signed their NLIs this month to compete for the Vikings.
Congratulations to Brooke and good luck at Big Bend!
