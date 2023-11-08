AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The top basketball recruit in Idaho, according to 247 Sports, will officially play for the Cougs next season, as Isaac Davis signed his letter of intent Wednesday to join BYU.
Davis has helped lead the Hillcrest Knights to back-to-back 4A state championships, the first two titles in school history. He averaged close to a double-double per game last season.
Following another spectacular season, he announced his commitment to BYU in April.
Congratulations to Isaac and good luck at BYU!
