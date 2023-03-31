AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) – Hillcrest star senior Kobe Kesler announced his commitment to the national champion College of Idaho Yotes on his Instagram page Thursday night.

Kesler will join the Yotes in the 2025-26 season after serving a mission.

The only senior starter on this year’s Knights squad, Kobe averaged 16.7 PPG in the 4A state tournament to help lead Hillcrest to back-to-back state titles.