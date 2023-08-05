TOKYO (AP) — Hiroshima officials are criticizing growing support for nuclear weapons as a deterent from uneasiness over Russia’s war on Ukraine and tensions in the Koreas. The criticism came Sunday as the city remembered the atomic bombing of 78 years ago. The observance came two months after Hiroshima hosted the Group of 7 summit in May where leaders showed commitment for nuclear disarmament but justified defensive purposes. Hiroshima Mayor Kazumi Matsui rejected that position in his peace speech, calling the nuclear deterrence theory “folly” and urging world leaders to take concrete steps toward denuclearization. The U.S. atomic attack on Aug. 6, 1945, destroyed Hiroshima, killing 140,000 people, and a second bombing three days later on Nagasaki killed an additional 70,000.

