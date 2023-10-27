POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – If you are looking for a fun Halloween event, Historic Downtown Pocatello Trick-or-Treat will take place on Halloween from 3:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
The merchants and businesses will have treats for all of the little ghosts and goblin.
You can also come in your costume and walk from business to business enjoying a safe, daytime Halloween event.
