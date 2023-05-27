TONIGHT: Scattered thunderstorms and rain showers will be with us in the region for the rest of the night especially in the mountains and highlands. There will be about a 50/50 shot for everyone in the valleys to see these severe storms. Winds will be mostly light between 5-15 mph except some gusts up to 40 mph underneath storms. Low temperatures get down to the lower 50’s and upper 40’s.

TOMORROW: Isolated thunderstorms and rain showers will be with us for Sunday afternoon after a fairly dry morning. We will have most of those showers across the mountains and highlands with only a 30% chance of seeing these showers in the valleys. Winds will be slightly breezy between 10-20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph possible with these storms. High temperatures reach into the 70’s and upper 60’s.

LONG TERM: Isolated thunderstorms and rain showers continue into Monday for Memorial Day and into most of next week. There really isn’t an end to the chance for rain showers in sight as we are looking at more rain showers and thunderstorms into next weekend too. Winds will stay slightly breezy for the long term. High temperatures slightly increase into the upper 70’s and lower 80’s for Tuesday and Wednesday before dropping back into the low to mid 70’s for the end of the week and next weekend.

WATCHES/WARNINGS:

FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE for Big Lost River at Howell Ranch near Chilly, Big Wood River near Ketchum, Big Wood River at Hailey, Antelope Creek near Darlington, Henrys Fork near Rexburg, Bear River at Border, Portneuf River at Topaz and Pocatello.

FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY AFTERNOON for Warm Springs Creek near Ketchum.

FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM MDT MONDAY for Bear Lake, Caribou, and Franklin Counties.

FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE for Blackfoot River above Blackfoot Reservoir near Henry.