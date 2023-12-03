(The following information is from a Wyoming Department of Transportation press release)

HOBACK, Wyoming (KIFI)- U.S. Highway 191/189 through Hoback Canyon will be closed tomorrow for avalanche mitigation, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

The closure is expected to last 2 hours, but results from mitigation efforts may increase or decrease that timeframe.

Increasing avalanche hazard may force an earlier closure.

Dial 511 or go to www.wyoroad.info for updated weather and road conditions.

Sign up for automated email and text alerts with 511 notify at www.wyoroad.info.