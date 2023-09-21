LOS ANGELES (AP) — A new poll shows that Americans are much more sympathetic to Hollywood’s striking writers and actors then they are to the studios on the other side of the table. The poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows that 55% of U.S. adults sympathize with the writers and actors over the studios. Negotiations have restarted on the writers strike while actors wait for their turn. Issues in both strikes include pay and the use of artificial intelligence, or AI. About half of U.S. adults say it would be good thing to prevent studios from replacing human writers with the technology.

By ANDREW DALTON and LINLEY SANDERS Associated Press

