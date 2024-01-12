BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Everyone has ended up walking away a winner at the American Film Institute Awards. The annual invite-only luncheon honored 10 films and 10 television shows on Friday. Stars at the event included Margot Robbie, Meryl Streep and Leonardo DiCaprio. Most appeared in a jovial mood with smiles and lengthy conversations in a ballroom in Beverly Hills, California. The event is all about having fun, creating a laid-back vibe with no pressure. Films honored include “American Fiction,” “Barbie” and “The Holdovers.” Television shows recognized were “Abbott Elementary,” “The Bear” and “Beef.”

