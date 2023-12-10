BERLIN (AP) — Holocaust survivors from around the globe will mark the start of the fifth day of Hanukkah together with a virtual ceremony as worries grow among Jews worldwide about the Israel-Hamas war and a spike of antisemitism in Europe, the United States and elsewhere. The New York-based Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany is organizing the event in observance of International Holocaust Survivors Night. Survivors can join an online ceremony of a menorah lighting on Monday night to pay tribute to the 6 million European Jews killed by the Nazis in the Holocaust. Several world leaders, celebrities and survivors expressed their wishes for the holiday in pre-recorded messages that will be shown at the ceremony.

