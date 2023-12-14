ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — They began as the Tampa Bay Devil Rays in 1998, then shortened their name in 2007 to simply Tampa Bay Rays. Now, as plans for a new ballpark take shape, some officials in the team’s home city are talking about changing the name again to reflect the team’s actual location: the St. Petersburg Rays. The St. Petersburg City Council debated the possibility Thursday, ultimately voting to seek options to elevate the city’s prominence with the MLB team that could include a name change. The Rays are opposed to any name change. A team co-president told councilmembers that any name change requirement would mean there will not be a new ballpark or development project.

