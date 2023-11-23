An article from CNN says U.S. home sales might have their worst year in 30 years.

However, that does not seem to be the case in southeastern Idaho.

“When you talk about national statistics, there’s really some interesting anomalies,” Steven Hatch, realtor at Keller Williams East Idaho said. “If you look at the statistics, it’s most likely the interest rate that CNN is referring to because sales this year are actually holding in quite strong.”

“We’ve gone through the last three years nationally and had lower interest rates,” said Kris Bertagnolli, CEO of the Anderson Hicks Group at Keller Williams East Idaho. “Everybody qualified. It drove values up. Values are settling a little, but we’re still seeing really strong values, especially in southeast Idaho.”

“One of the blessings we’ve had in southeast Idaho for years is we’re isolated from what happens nationally,” Hatch said. “We’re in a power growth…ever since COVID. Southeast Idaho and Idaho overall has really become a magnet.”

Hatch and Bertagnolli recommend people who want to sell their homes contact real estate agents and get to understand what the housing market is doing.

They also say buyers are being pickier nowadays, so presenting your home properly really matters.