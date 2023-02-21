By Anna Bahney, CNN

US home sales declined in January for the 12th consecutive month as mortgage rates remained elevated and stubbornly high prices kept homebuyers out of the market.

That’s the longest streak of declining home sales on record, going back to 1999, and also marks the weakest sales activity since 2010. It’s the continuation of a slowing trend that began in February 2022.

Sales of existing homes — which include single-family homes, townhomes, condominiums and co-ops — were down a whopping 36.9% in January from a year ago and down 0.7% from December, according to a National Association of Realtors report released Tuesday.

In January 2022, the average rate for a fixed-rate mortgage ranged from 3.22% to 3.55%, according to Freddie Mac. This year, rates in January ranged from 6.13% to 6.48%.

All regions of the United States saw drops in home sales year over year. But month-over-month sales were mixed, with the the East and Midwest experiencing declines from December to January, while the South and West registered increases.

“Home sales are bottoming out,” said Lawrence Yun, NAR’s chief economist. “Prices vary depending on a market’s affordability, with lower-priced regions witnessing modest growth and more expensive regions experiencing declines.”

Even as home sales dropped, home prices continued to climb last month nationally. The median home price was $359,000 in January, up 1.3% from one year ago, according to the report. But that’s down from the record high of $413,800 in June. The price increase marks more than a decade of year-over-year monthly gains.

Inventory remains historically low, with few homeowners looking to give up their ultra-low mortgage rates to buy a new home with a higher rate. Although the number of homes available to buy increased a bit, according to NAR, rising 2.1% from December and 15.3% from one year ago.

“Inventory remains low, but buyers are beginning to have better negotiating power,” said Yun. “Homes sitting on the market for more than 60 days can be purchased for around 10% less than the original list price.”

This story is developing and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.