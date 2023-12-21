PERTH, Australia (AP) — A wildfire burning out of control on the outskirts of the Australian west coast city of Perth appears to have destroyed or damaged a number of homes. An emergency warning was issued for the eastern suburb of Parkerville where the fire started on Thursday morning. The alert warned that the fire posed a threat to lives and homes. Aerial video showed at least one house destroyed and others alight. But the extent of the damage would not be known until inspection crews were able to survey the fire zone. There were no immediate reports of injuries. Western Australia Premier Roger Cook described a “troubling situation” where Perth’s urban fringe meets heavily wooded hills.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.